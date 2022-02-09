Solé Diesel receives TAC certification for gen-sets

Solé Diesel 8 GTC 7.8 kVA gen-set Photo: Solé Diesel

Solé Diesel, a Spanish manufacturer of marine engines, generator sets and related accessories, has received type approval certification (TAC) for all its gen sets.

Equipment supplied by Solé Diesel uses engines and related components supplied by a variety of OEMs, including Mitsubishi, Deutz and Kubota.

TAC-approved generators, available from 7 kVA to 115 kVA, come with a guarantee that they have successfully passed the quality standards established by the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS).

The organisation sets minimum technical standards and requirements for maritime safety, including environmental protection, while ensuring correct application of these standards.

IACS approval includes certification from such organisations as Det Norske Veritas (DNV).

Features of approved gen-sets include: TAC monitoring and control systems; ability to run up to 110% of rated power; double-wall diesel fuel lines and filters, and; insulation for hot surfaces.

Solé Diesel markets standard and parallel models which, while achieving these standards, also deliver ease of installation and maintenance. Parallel installations combine two or more generators to deliver increased power, reduce fuel consumption and offer power security.

Engines and generators manufactured by Solé Diesel in Barcelona, Spain, are available through a worldwide distributor network.