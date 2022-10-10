Siko to highlight draw-wire encoders at Bauma

Scheduled to be featured at Bauma 2022 later this month, Siko GmbH’s Pure.Mobile sensors are specifically designed to meet the requirements of mobile machines such as mobile cranes or mobile elevating work platforms. Their sturdy housings make them robust and compact, enabling them to provide precise and reliable measured values even when exposed to harsh environmental conditions.

When equipped with the optional integrated inclinometer, the company’s Pure.Mobile draw-wire encoders can detect the linear position of equipment, meeting requirements for high precision plus low installation and cabling effort, including in safety-critical applications. A modular design allows sensors to be expanded to include inclination detection without changes to the sensor, size or connection type, reducing installation space and cabling effort while increasing functionality. Sensor data can be transmitted independently of the position value via CANopen, CANopen Safety or SAE J1939 interface.

The SG121 and SG150 draw-wire encoders have maximum measuring lengths of 12000 and 15000 mm, and are available in both redundant and non-redundant position and inclination detection variants, enabling use in safety-critical applications up to performance level “d”. The mid-range SG31 and SG61 encoders feature maximum measuring lengths of 3000 mm and 6000 mm.

Other features of the wire-actuated encoders include easy mounting, a flexible wire outlet via Wire-Flex technology and various wire types. Greater flexibility is enabled via freely selectable rotary encoders with a standard flange of 58 mm. A safety version is also available in combination with the WV58MR rotary encoder.

The optional inclinometer measures inclinations in the range of +/- 180°. With a resolution of up to 0.001° and precision of +/- 0.2°, it provides high precision even in case of minor displacements, said Siko. Integrated temperature compensation ensures stable values over the entire measurement and temperature range.