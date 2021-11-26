Siko introduces inclination sensors for wire-actuated encoders

Siko draw-wire encoder SG121

Siko has introduced new wire-actuated encoders featuring an optional integrated inclination sensor for position, speed and inclination readings.

The new additions to the Pure Mobile range is described as being both compact and rugged, while also being easier to install and integrate.

The sensors have been designed for use with crane booms, but are also suitable for use with any vehicle with a boom-type structure, including forklifts, lifters or the ariel lift on fire trucks.

The optional integrated single-axis inclinometer can be added to any Siko draw-wire encoder. This helps to reduce space used, cabling and costs.

The SG31 and SG61 have mid-range measuring lengths of 3,000 mm and 6,000 mm respectively. The SG121 and SG150 have maximum measuring lengths of 12,000 and 15,000 mm respectively.

The units can measure inclinations in the range of 180ᵒ. With a resolution of up to 0.001ᵒ and precision of 0.2ᵒ, the units deliver high precision even in the case of minor deflections. This is further supported by integrated temperature compensation.

Sensor data can be transmitted independently of the position value via CANopen, CANopen Safety or SAE J1939 interfaces.

The SG121 and SG150 are available in both redundant and non-redundant position and inclination detector variants, which allows them to be used in safety-critical applications up to performance level ‘d’.