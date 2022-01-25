Sifferlen appointed Cummins VP for ESG strategy

Cummins Inc. has named Mark Sifferlen the company’s first vice president – Chief Risk Officer and leader of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy for the company, effective Feb. 1.

The company also named Schuyla Jeanniton executive director, Ethics and Compliance, to backfill Sifferlen. Jeanniton will also serve as the chief of staff and quality lead for the chief administrative officer (CAO) organization.

Mark Sifferlin

“I am thrilled to have Mark take this new and important role for our company,” said Sharon Barner, chief administrative officer, Cummins Inc. “I’ve worked closely with Mark for many years, and I’ve experienced the broad impact of his leadership. Over the past decade he has created and developed a strong Ethics and Compliance function, and I am excited to see his contributions in this new role.

ESG has been a focus of Cummins throughout the company’s history, and the increasing demands from global stakeholders make it more important than ever to ensure Cummins’ ESG strategic direction is aligned with the company’s business objectives and stakeholder needs.

“Mark’s ESG leadership, and his experience in leading global risk and compliance programs as well as ESG make him the ideal person to ensure our company is positioned for long-term success in these areas,” Barner said.

Schuyla Jeanniton

Since 2012, Sifferlen has served as the vice president–Ethics and Compliance for Cummins. He was instrumental in creating the Ethics and Compliance function for the company and he has overseen the growth and development of the function since that time. Sifferlen has also taken on additional responsibilities over the past decade and now oversees Global Integrated Services, Enterprise Risk Management, and Enterprise Content Management, in addition to his Ethics and Compliance responsibilities. He also leads the management team overseeing the company’s ESG initiatives. Since 2020, Sifferlen has been a key member of the COVID Risk Team.

Sifferlen joined Cummins 2000 and earlier was with Consolidated Products and Baker & Daniels.

Jeanniton joined Cummins in 2010 and has held a number of roles, including of director- Africa HR and Business Strategy, director- Commercial Special Projects, director- Cummins Business Services, Africa, managing director- Cummins Southern Africa, and Operations vice president, North - Cummins Pacific. Most recently, Jeanniton led the Contracts, Risks and Compliance Center of Excellence (CRCCoE) segment in Corporate Purchasing. Prior to Cummins, Jeanniton served in various legal roles at The Coca Cola Co.