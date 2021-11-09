Shain Wells new VP at JCB North America

JCB North America has announced hiring of Shain Wells as vice president of Operations at its Savannah, Ga., facility. Wells will be responsible for production of JCB machines for the Agriculture, Construction, Industrial and Military divisions, including skid-steer loaders, compact tracked loaders, telehandlers and backhoe loaders. In this role, he will oversee design & development, purchasing & logistics, manufacturing operations and quality.

Shain Wells

“After an extensive search across multiple industries, we are delighted to announce that Shain Wells has been selected to lead our JCB North America manufacturing center,” said Richard Fox-Marrs, president and CEO of JCB North America. “Shain brings more than 20 years of experience across several business industries.

“Shain will be an integral part of our team, facilitating continued growth, particularly as the market for construction equipment has rebounded significantly after the impact the Covid-19 pandemic had on our industry in the spring of 2020.”

Prior to joining JCB North America, Wells was vice president of Manufacturing for Wabash National Corp., responsible for 16 manufacturing sites and 6000 employees. He spent 15 years at Wabash, serving in multiple senior management roles. Prior to Wabash, Wells served in several roles with Chrysler Corp. over an eight-year period.