Second Great Lakes Power Center for Deutz

Deutz Corp. has chosen the location for its newest Deutz Power Center. The new facility, Deutz Power Center Great Lakes East, is in Howell, Mich., and will cover Michigan, Ohio and a few counties in northeast Kentucky.

Deutz’s new Deutz Power Center Great Lakes East will provide mobile service in Michigan, Ohio and part of northeastern Kentucky. (Photo: Deutz)

“Deutz Power Center Great Lakes East is in an expanding market, both for Deutz and some of our OEM customers,” said Will Hicks, general manager of Deutz Power Centers, Eastern Region. “We’re building an outstanding team at this new location. I’m confident they’ll provide a level of technical support that will help our customers keep their machines up and running for greater efficiency and productivity.”

Ryan Merry has joined Deutz as the branch manager for Deutz Power Center Great Lakes East. Merry brings 22 years of experience in the equipment rental industry to his new role. With an extensive background in business management, he has a track record of building strong teams and exceptional customer relationships, Deutz said.

“At Deutz, we’re always looking for continuous improvement in all areas of our business,” said David Evans, president and CEO for Deutz Corp. “We’re committed to providing the best engine solutions and service available in the industry today. Our goal with this new Power Center is to provide our customers, and in turn their customers, in this multi-state territory with even better, more convenient access to Deutz products, service and parts.”

Featuring a fully stocked parts counter, Deutz Power Center Great Lakes East will provide regularly scheduled and emergency service of Deutz engines, either at the Power Center location or by sending a mobile service technician to the customer’s site.

Like all Power Centers, the new location will also provide dedicated application engineering and technical sales resources to OEMs, as well as sales of new and Deutz Xchange remanufactured engines.