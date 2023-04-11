Schulz appointed president of Pierce

Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corp. company, has appointed Bob Schulz to serve as president – Pierce Manufacturing within the new Vocational segment effective April 10. As part of the overall Vocational strategy, Schulz will have responsibility for Pierce, Airport Products (ARFF), and Frontline Communications brands.

Jim Johnson, who led Pierce Manufacturing since 2010, will remain the executive vice president of Oshkosh Corp.

Bob Schulz (Photo: Pierce Manufacturing)

and president, Vocational segment. He is responsible for the overall operations of Pierce Manufacturing, Maximetal, Oshkosh Airport Products, Frontline Communications, Kewaunee Fabrications, McNeilus refuse vehicles, Oshkosh S-Series front discharge mixers and IMT specialty vehicles.

“Bob is a proven leader with a deep understanding of our Pierce, Airport Products and Frontline Communications businesses and our Dealer Network,” said Johnson. “We are excited and confident to have Bob’s strong leadership, customer relationships and drive for results steering these exceptional brands.”

During his 18 years with Oshkosh, Schulz has held roles in finance and most recently Aerial general management. Schulz is a graduate of the University of Illinois with a master of Business Administration from Marquette University.