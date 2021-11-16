Scherr to lead Daimler Truck’s China JV

Daimler Truck AG’s board of management has appointed Dr. Holger Scherr as the new president and CEO of the Chinese joint venture Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive Co. Ltd. (BFDA). Scherr, who holds a doctorate in engineering, succeeds Kelley Platt, who will retire at the beginning of 2022 after more than 30 years with the company. BFDA manufactures heavy trucks of the Auman brand and will in future produce Mercedes-Benz tractors in China for China.

Dr. Holger Scherr

“As the world’s largest truck market, China is of paramount importance and is one of the most crucial markets for future growth,” said Martin Daum, chairman of the board of management of Daimler Truck AG. “The appointment of Dr. Holger Scherr to lead our joint venture, with his widespread managerial experience in the truck sector, is key to exploiting our full potential in China.

“Serving as leader of the Mercedes-Benz truck localization and Business Building project at BFDA for the past five years, his deep understanding and commitment to the market, customers and business make him the ideal fit to take over the baton in this new position.”

After holding professional positions at Siemens and McKinsey, Scherr joined Daimler AG in 2003 as head of a restructuring project at the truck division. From 2005 to 2006, he headed product development for the Mercedes-Benz Zetros special truck. From 2006 he took on further management responsibilities in various areas of truck development.

From 2009 to 2013, Dr. Scherr was responsible for global transport logistics for trucks, passenger cars, vans and buses at Daimler AG. He then took over as head of Supply Chain and Supplier Management for the world’s largest truck plant in Wörth, Germany. He moved to Beijing in 2016, where he became leader of the Mercedes-Benz Truck Localization & Business Building project, where he helped to develop localized models that cater to the needs of Chinese customers.