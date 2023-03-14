Schaeffler highlights smart lubricator at ConExpo

At ConExpo, Schaeffler Group USA will be show its recently introduced Optime C1 Smart Lubricator. Suitable for a variety of applications, the smart lubricator is engineered to help to prevent premature bearing failure.

Schaeffler’s Optime C1 lubrication system. (Photo: Schaeffler)

Germany’s Schaeffler Group has been a global supplier for the automotive and industrial sectors for about 75 years. The company focuses on development of systems covering such areas as electric mobility, CO2 efficient drives and Industry 4.0 functionality.

The Optime C1 offers a series of control features which can be managed via a mobile or PC-based app. These include NFC for plug-and-play capability, while on top of that there is mesh communication support to create a robust network for sensor data transmission. There is also the function to increase application pressure (up to 10 bar) via an electric pump.

Optime C1 is compatible with Concept1 cartridges which can be refilled with Schaeffler’s Arcanol product, or a suitable alternative. The app shows the status of the system, while automatically triggering an alert when a lubricator needs refilling.

See Schaeffler Group USA at ConExpo booth W-41574