Scania to power Marine Spill Response fleet

Scania DI13 087M engines will power Marine Spill Response Corp.’s five new Skimmer oil response vessels. (Photo: Rozema Boat Works)

Scania announced its selection by Marine Spill Response Corp. (MSRC) to power a new fleet of five 47 ft. Skimmer oil response vessels being built by Rozema Boat Works. The vessels will be used to skim and recover oil, plus will be capable of towing, pushing barges and functioning as an all-round workboat. They will each feature twin 700 hp Scania DI13 087M engines provided through Seattle, Wash.-based engine distributor Cascade Engine Center.

MSRC is the largest oil spill removal organization (OSRO) in the United States, offering complete, credible OSRO coverage across the country. Formed in conjunction with the Marine Preservation Association in 1990 by oil and gas companies, the organization is a not-for-profit organization with U.S. Coast Guard OSRO classification in every U.S. captain of the port zone except Alaska. It provides a full range of oil spill response services for coastal and inland environments intended to help shippers, E&P operators, refiners, midstream operators, rail and offshore wind operators meet the planning criteria of the Oil Pollution Act of 1990 (OPA 90).

The DI13-liter engines powering MSRC’s new near-shore response vessels are built on a Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) engine block and employ a simple wastegate turbocharger that provides top performance without the need for additional turbos or superchargers. The resulting lighter weight combined with a proprietary Engine Management System (EMS) and common rail extra high-pressure injection system (XPI) optimize fuel delivery, enabling enhanced torque, lower noise and improved fuel efficiency.

Spill Response Vessels for MSRC. (Illustration: Rozema Boat Works.)

“One of our core principles is to build our engines in an environmentally responsible way,” said David Hughes, sales manager of marine products, Scania USA. “Our products are some of the most fuel-efficient engines on the market, with some of the lowest emissions. They are ideal for work boats that require exceptional performance and reliability and to provide them to a fleet that is dedicated to keeping our waterways clean is even more rewarding. We are confident that MSRC will be more than satisfied once they take delivery of their new fleet.”

In commenting on the selection of Scania as the engine supplier, Dirk Rozema, owner of Rozema Boat Works, stated: “Scania engines have shown to be exceptional performers, both in recreational and commercial applications. MSRC has put their trust in us to deliver capable vessels to fill a vital role in the safety and sustainability of our coastal waters. That’s why we are confident that the Scania engines we are installing in these boats will deliver the power, fuel efficiency and reliability that they can count on.”

The new vessels are with be delivered to MSRC in 2023.