Scania shows new inline engine platform

Scania DC6 13 L inline engine for power generation. (Photo: Scania)

Scania showcased its newly launched inline engine platform for the first time during the Bauma event in Munich, Germany. The company brought several products to the fair, among them the Next Generation 13 L DC13 engine for industrial and power generation applications.

Also on display in the stand was the E-machine and battery for electrified power solutions. Scania also discussed its Connected Services, created to ensure customers get “top class performance from their solution, as well as also top class maintenance and support.”

Visitors to the stand could experience the Next Generation 11 L DC11 engine via augmented reality. To have the new engine platform at the fair is a highlight: “This is our most fuel-efficient engine platform ever, with more torque, more power and up to 50% longer base engine lifespan,” said Pär Olof Åhlin, Product Manager, Power Generation, Scania.

The new Scania 13 L engine on display at the company’s Bauma stand. (Photo: Diesel Progress)

Scania said its new platform carries the performance and reliability that customers are used to, but with added CO2 emission reductions. “We want to empower a more sustainable future, and the leading position we have in trucks and buses now expands to industrial power,” Åhlin said.

The shift toward sustainability has definitely reached the construction segment, said Scania, and the company believes that as long as combustion engines are still in use – and they will be in the foreseeable future - their climate impact should be improved.

“You will see this in the non-road mobile machinery and earth moving equipment powered by Scania, and it is truly obvious in our new engine platform,” said Mert Uzel, Product Manager Industrial, Scania.

Among the engine customers exhibiting at the show were Italian rental gen-set specialist Bruno, which showed a field test Scania 13 L DC13 engine installed in one of its applications.