Scania introduces new Touring coaches

By Julian Buckley17 September 2021

Scania Touring coach The Scania Touring coach

Scania has introduced a new generation of the Touring coach range which features a series of upgrades across the vehicle.

Major changes include a new front axle which increases load capacity by 500kg (1,100lbs). Developed in-house, this supports improved weight distribution and increased passenger and luggage capacity. Rigid and independent suspension versions are available (dependent on market).

Fuel consumption has also been reduced by up to 6%. This was achieved through improved powertrain efficiency and new features such as adaptive cruise control and active prediction.

The Touring now also offers Scania Flexible Maintenance, a ‘proactive uptime service’ which monitors operational data to support tailored maintenance plans.

Other safety features include a suite of driver assistance systems, including attention support and lane change collision prevention.

In addition, the new Scania Zone system support real-time vehicle adjustments in predefined zones. In operation, this can limit vehicle speed in defined areas to help reduce emissions and noise.

“We believe our workplace for the driver is industry leading. It offers exceptional ergonomics, visibility and control,” said Åke Allard, head of Product Management, Scania Buses & Coaches.

