Scania engines for new crew transfer vessel

The crew transfer vessel (CTV) will be built by Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding in Somerset, Mass. for mid-2023 delivery. (Photo: Scania USA)

Scania diesel engines have been selected by Patriot Offshore Maritime Services to power its new 27 m aluminum crew transfer vessel (CTV), chartered by Vineyard Wind for support of the construction and management of an offshore wind project. Vineyard Wind is building an 800 MW wind farm 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.

The CTV will be built by Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding in Somerset, Mass., for mid-2023 delivery. Based on an Incat Crowther catamaran design, it will be capable of carrying up to 24 technicians and personnel. The vessel will be powered by four Scania DI16 082M diesel engines rated 800 hp supplied by Mack Boring Parts & Co. that are coupled to Hamilton HM521 waterjets.

The vessels will initially hail from New Bedford and other Massachusetts ports during construction of the Vineyard Wind 1 project, transporting personnel and equipment in support of the project.

“The demanding conditions that offshore CTVs encounter and the rigid schedules that they must stick to make speed and efficiency of the utmost importance,” said David Hughes, marine products sales manager, Scania USA. “Our DI16 engines provide the performance that Patriot was looking for and we are thrilled to be involved in this project.”

Built on a compacted graphite iron (CGI) engine block and employing a simple wastegate turbocharger, Scania said the quad DI16 engines deliver top-of-class performance without the need for additional turbos or superchargers. The resulting lighter weight, combined with Scania’s proprietary Engine Management System (EMS) and common rail extra high-pressure injection system (XPI), optimizes fuel delivery enabling impressive torque, lower noise and exceptional fuel efficiency.

The 16 L Scania DI16 diesel engine. (Photo: Scania USA)

“Vineyard Wind is relying on us to ensure that the construction stays on schedule and that future management of this project operates smoothly,” said Michael Landry, president, Patriot Offshore Maritime Services. “To that end, we selected one of the most accomplished shipyards in the area and spec’d the highest quality components for the build. We were very impressed with the performance of the Scania engines and are confident that they will exceed our expectations.”

“We have a lot of experience building boats for the demanding applications our customers operate in,” said Peter Duclos, president, Gladding-Hearn. “Although this will be our first CTV powered by quad Scania engines, we are confident the high-quality build of the Scania engines will have no issue meeting those demands.”

Gladding-Hearn’s offshore wind farm service vessels are designed by Incat Crowther to meet the applicable requirements and interface with the wind farm pylons, allowing transfer of construction crews and technicians and cargo from the bow, stern, or alongside. The Australia-based designer’s first wind farm service catamaran began service on the North Sea in 2011. Gladding-Hearn has been a licensee of Incat Crowther since 1987, during which time the companies have built 43 vessels.

Whilst outwardly similar to Incat Crowther’s 27 m CTVs operating in Europe, the new Vineyard Wind vessel is a new design, tailor-made for American preferences, materials and requirements. It has a large working deck and cargo zone, featuring ample room for 10 ft and 20 ft containers.

The main deck cabin has room for 24 personnel, complete with pantry, lockers, showers and toilets and crew accommodations. The elevated wheelhouse provides visibility, allowing safe and effective operation, especially when approaching and docking at turbine boat landings.

“Incat Crowther is thrilled to have the opportunity to once again work with the team at Gladding Hearn,” said Grant Pecoraro, managing director of Incat Crowther’s U.S. office. “We have been preparing for this exciting new horizon in the U.S. offshore wind market for several years and we are pleased to offer our proven capabilities to Patriot Offshore Maritime Services and Vineyard Wind.”