Scania adds to IMO Tier 3 engine range

In addition to reducing a vessel’s environmental footprint, the new marine engines are designed for prolonged operation in a variety of applications. (Photo: Scania)

Scania has added seven new IMO Tier 3-compliant models to its existing marine propulsion engine portfolio. All have received type approval by the main classification societies and are ready for delivery to customers in 2023.

The DI13 solutions offer 345 hp (257 kW), 375 hp (280 kW), 444 hp (331 kW), 493 hp (368 kW), 543 hp (405 kW) and 591 hp (441 kW) at a rated speed of 2100 rpm. They are available in heater exchanger or keel cooling systems. According to the company, all of its IMO Tier 3 engines are equipped with in-house developed selective catalytic reduction aftertreatment systems, plus can run entirely on HVO fuel.

“We are strengthening our offering of low NOx marine propulsion power systems to give our customers a wider selection of ratings as well as higher output,” said Henrik Nilsson, director product management, Scania Power Solutions. “From an installation perspective, the engines are identical to our existing IMO Tier III products so our customers will recognize both engine and exhaust aftertreatment systems.”

In addition to reducing a vessel’s environmental footprint, the engines are designed for prolonged operation in different applications, including passenger and road ferries, supply vessels, crew transfer vessels, pilot boats, as well as sea rescue and patrol boats.

Scania has been delivering marine engines for more than a century, with high durability, low fuel consumption and reduced emissions as some of the key considerations in product development, the company stated.