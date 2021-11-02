Scag names new distributor in Canada

By Mike Brezonick02 November 2021

Scag Power Equipment, a a division of Metalcraft of Mayville Inc. that manufactures lawn maintenance and debris/turf management equipment, announce it has apponted Power Source Canada (PSC) as its new distributor for Canada, effective Nov. 1.

Scag mower Power Source Canada has been selected to distribute Scag turf equipment in Canada.

PSC is a national distributor offering whole goods and affiliated parts and service for major brands of outdoor power equipment, serving the whole of Canada. The company operates from its headquarters in Milton, Ontario, as well as an additional distribution center in Delta, British Columbia.

“We are very excited to welcome PSC to the Scag family,” said Dennis Opalacz, vice president of Sales for Scag, “and look forward to leveraging their strength and reputation throughout Canada to grow our business there.”

“We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader such as Scag whose innovation and attention to quality is recognized and respected throughout the power equipment industry,” said Mark Baillie, PSC president. “Together we will work to build a strong dealer network in Canada.”

