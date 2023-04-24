Sales of natural gas trucks mixed, says ACT

Sales of natural gas-powered vehicles were mixed in the December to February timeframe, according to the latest Alternative Fuels Quarterly by ACT Research, the Indiana-based publisher of commercial vehicle truck, trailer, and bus industry data, market analysis and forecasts for the North American and Chinese markets.

Sales of heavy-duty natural gas vehicles were mixed in the first two months of the year according to ACT Research. (Photo: Adobe Stock photo)

According to ACT, December activity lagged its year-ago level by 47%, with January falling behind by an even greater margin (-57% year over year). February, however, saw a reversal, with year over year sales gaining 40%.

“In the near term, results were similarly fickle, with December ticking up 1% month over month, January plummeting 49% compared to the previous month, and February recapturing 33% of the prior month decline,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “Combined, sales in the three-month period ceded their YTD (year to date) November gain, finishing 2022 up 3.2% compared to 2021.”

Tam added that so far in 2023, sales were down 29% year to date through February compared to the same period in 2022. Overall, natural gas sales totaled 3837 units in 2022 and through the first two months of 2023, reporting OEMs sold 403 natural gas Class 8 vehicles.