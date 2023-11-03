Salami introduces new valves

New developments in Salami’s valve range for better power efficiencies and electrified applications in off-highway machines

Italy-based hydraulics manufacturer Salami has expanded its range of valve distributors with the new Z and LS series.

Angelo Pucci, Salami’s managing director, explained that, in addition to these new products, the company is working at a new series of load-sensing distributors.

He added that last year Salami presented a new ‘silent’ gear pump which is having good feedback from the market.

According to Pucci, the company has added to the number of mobile machine applications it is offering components for, which include agriculture, construction, forestry, road maintenance, and others. And the work is not completed as more market segments are being targeted also thanks to the networking with local companies that manufacture products that can be integrated with Salami’s components.

The new Salami Z and LS Series valves achieve power saving by minimizing power loss, which in hydraulic terms translates into minimizing pressure drops while still using the flow requested on demand. One of the applications for the new valves is electrified mobile vehicles as well as those machines using increased digitalization.

In the new Z Series, type VDM6Z, VDM6AZ, and VDM8Z are directional control mono-block valves for fixed displacement pump applications. They have all been designed employing the latest generation of electro-proportional pressure reducing valves and are meant to provide top class performance in class metering control.

Pucci explained that these valves provide an efficient budget solution for an accurate electro-proportional remote control, regardless of the application and the operational needs.

Also in the Z Series, type VD6Z and VD8Z are directional control sectional valves for fixed displacement pump applications. They too are employing the latest generation of electro-proportional pressure-reducing valves while allowing excellent metering control.

In the new LS series, type VD6LS and VD8LS are load-sensing directional control sectional valves for variable displacement pump applications.

They come with a load-sensing pressure relief valve which limits the working pressure and minimizes the loss of power. It is a full-flow main pressure relief valve with accurate metering control.

Pucci added that, if combined with Salami’s VDP08 pre-compensated valve, they can be fit in applications which carry fixed displacement pumps thus providing vehicle’s designers with extra flexibility expanding possible combinations.

Also in the LS Series, type VD6ZLS and VD8ZLS are load-sensing directional control sectional valves for variable displacement pump applications. They all mount Salami’s brand new electro-proportional pressure reducing valves and are meant for top performance in class metering control.

They are equipped with a load-sensing pressure relief valve as well and full-flow main relief valve. An electro-proportional pressure relief valve is also featured, for the remote control of the maximum working pressure, plus a load-sensing solenoid unloading valve for the system flow cut-off.

Also in this case, these valves can be combined with Salami’s VDP08 pre-compensated valve to be fitted in applications mounting fixed displacement pumps.

According to Pucci, Salami’s engineering team is constantly researching on new products and technologies to exploit fruitful synergies between pumps and valves development.

“Compelling times are forecasted for our Engineering team, with several new products in the pipeline that involve all our main product lines,” Pucci said. “Among the new developments, we can anticipate a brand-new range of pressure compensated directional control valves and a potential new era for our pumps.”

For the future, Pucci sees more and more electrification in the applications served by Salami’s hydraulic components. He thinks that the process towards electrification is irreversible but will take on different speeds to market. “Electrification in off-highway mobile machinery will be a longer process than in automotive applications, because of several reasons: performance needs, a resistance to change from the whole sector, and still lingering concerns with moving to full electric in some segments.”

He concluded: “I believe in the next 15 to 20 years we will see more and more hybrid projects, where hydraulics and electronics will coexist. Salami has already introduced electronically actuated products and is currently planning its future moves to match the challenges from the market.”