Safim to launch new brake valves at Bauma

Safim is an Italy-based specialist of hydraulic brake controls for off-highway vehicles. The company is part of the PT1 Project Team of CEMA (European Agricultural Machinery Association), which is responsible for agricultural and forestry vehicles on roads and for safety regulations development.

Production area at Safim (Photo: Safim)

At Bauma 2022, Safim will introduce the new EH series of power brake valves: EH-S6O; EH-S6E; and EH-S6T.

The EH-S6O and EH-S6E are both power brake valves for front and rear axles of off-highway vehicles. The EH-S60 is a modular system suitable for positive brakes and features an electrohydraulic control. A position sensor is available.

The S6E is a compact power brake valve suitable for one- or two-circuit design. The EH-S6T is a twin design, dual-circuit power brake valve used on tractors and backhoe loaders. Electro-hydraulic command units can be embedded to support automatic braking.

“For the development of this new series, we have looked at the improvement of key performance aspects: lower hysteresis, high performance repeatability, better accuracy on controls and faster response time,” said Stefano Togninelli, sales director at Safim. “These products can be embedded in braking systems composed of ECUs, sensors and software which are compliant to the most recent safety standards as per ISO25119 and ISO13849.”