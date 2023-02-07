Ryan Manthei new sales VP at Hamilton Power Solutions

Hamilton Power Solutions, part of Palmer Johnson Enterprises and a distributor of Deutz, Isuzu and Scania diesel engines, has named Ryan Manthei as its new vice president of Sales.

Ryan Manthei

Manthei has more than 20 years of industry experience, including positions at Cummins and PSI. He will lead Hamilton’s sales and business development efforts.

“Ryan brings a unique skillset that’s a blend of technical expertise, sales professionalism, and operational excellence in the engine business to Hamilton,” said Brad Borchers, president of Hamilton Power Solutions. “We are lucky to have him and excited to be able to continue the growth of Hamilton’s unique value-add to the industry and our customers.”

Josh Spitza

Hamilton Power Solutions also announced the promotion of Josh Spitza to vice president of Operations. Spitza has spent the last six years as part of Palmer Johnson Enterprises, building its engineering systems, team and capabilities while more recently helping launch Hamilton’s engine business in the Midwest and grow its engineering footprint in support of Hamilton’s value-add engine distribution strategy. His primary focus will be aligning operations activities across our facilities and products.

“Josh’s background in engineering and manufacturing has proven to be instrumental in the development of Hamilton’s value[1]add engine distribution strategy,” Borchers said. “We are excited to support the growth of his career as we strive for operational excellence.”

Palmer Johnson Enterprises incorporates four companies – Palmer Johnson Enterprises, Palmer Johnson Power Systems, Hamilton Power Solutions and Alterra Power Systems – all serving the off-highway market with powertrain and engine solutions.