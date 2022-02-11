Rumsey takes another step up at Cummins

Cummins Inc. has announced that Jennifer Rumsey, its president and chief operating officer, has been elected to the company’s board of directors.

“I am thrilled Jennifer Rumsey will join the Cummins board of directors,” said Tom Linebarger, chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc. “Jen brings the skills and perspectives we need to address the biggest challenges of our time.

“Decarbonization is a growth opportunity for Cummins and essential to our planet and we will need Jen’s deep technical knowledge along with her customer and market knowledge to evolve our technologies and our business. She has played a key role in the development of products that bring our brand promise to life and further our aggressive sustainability commitments. Her 25-year career has focused on advancing technology and bringing products to market that make a positive difference in the world.”

Rumsey began her Cummins career working on the first products where Cummins introduced emissions aftertreatment systems. Since then, she has worked across the product lifecycle and in various parts of the business - from advanced research to product quality - and has been deeply engaged with some of the company’s most important OEM partners.

While serving as chief technical officer, Rumsey led Cummins’ efforts to reduce criteria pollutants from its products. The company said she was critical in the decisions to make strategic investments in key technologies and markets to transition to lower carbon emissions products, laying the foundation for what has resulted in the New Power Business and for Destination Zero, Cummins’ path to zero emissions strategy.

In 2019, shortly before taking over as president of the Components business, she was a keynote speaker at the inaugural Diesel Progress Summit.

As president of Components, Rumsey oversaw a global portfolio of business units. While in that role, COVID-19 forced her to navigate some of the most complex business conditions in the company’s history while simultaneously resetting the strategic aim for Components to maximize future growth opportunities, Cummins said. Under Rumsey’s leadership, Components also launched National Standard 6 products in China and Bharat Stage 6 products in India.

“When faced with COVID-19 and supply chain challenges, we quickly saw Jen’s agility in action, a reflection of how she understands that our ability to adapt and be flexible is critical to operating in a changing environment,” Linebarger said.

While president of the Components business, Rumsey was also a member of the Eaton Cummins joint venture board of directors and played a key role in launching the Endurant transmission in China. In 2021, the Components business revenues in China and India combined approached $2 billion.

In March 2021, Rumsey was promoted to president and COO, overseeing Cummins’ global operations.

Rumsey is a member of the Society of Women Engineers, Society of Automotive Engineers, the Purdue Engineering Advisory Committee and Women in Trucking Association. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.