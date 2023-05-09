Roy named new president of Mack Trucks

Stephen Roy has been appointed as a new member of Volvo Group´s executive board and president of Mack Trucks. He will succeed Martin Weissburg, who will retire after a long and successful career within the Volvo Group and will report to Volvo Group President and CEO Martin Lundstedt. Roy will take on his new position as of June 1.

Stephen Roy

Since September 2016, Roy has served in leadership positions with Volvo Construction Equipment (VCE), most recently as the head the company’s North American Region. Before joining VCE, Roy had extensive experience with the Volvo Group’s North American truck organization, including serving as president of Mack Trucks North America, and as the executive leader of Uptime, Aftermarket and Soft Products, and Parts Sales and Marketing for Mack and Volvo Trucks North America. Prior to joining the truck organization, he spent more than 11 years with Volvo and Mack Financial Services in various positions, including vice president of Business Development and vice president of Sales and Marketing.

Before joining the Volvo Group in 1996, Roy was responsible for direct sales of leasing services and niche market development for Cargill Leasing Corp.’s Vendor Transportation Group.

Weissburg has served as a member of the Volvo Group Executive Board for over a decade and has been leader of Volvo Financial Services, Volvo Construction Equipment and Mack Trucks. He will now join the board of Nova Bus.