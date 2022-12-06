Rolls-Royce delivers 5555th mtu engine to Bell

Rolls-Royce recently delivered the 5555th mtu engine of its Series 1000, 1300 and 1500 to global articulated dump truck and construction equipment manufacturer Bell Equipment. Rolls-Royce has been supplying Bell with mtu engines from Series 1000 to 1500 since 2013.

To mark the delivery of the milestone engine, Dr. Lei Berners-Wu, vice president Global Industrial at Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems, symbolically presented a special engine “Piston of Honour,” to Leon Goosen, CEO of Bell Equipment.

Dr. Lei Berners-Wu of Rolls-Royce Power Systems (right) presents the “Piston of Honour” to Leon Goosen, CEO of Bell Equipment to mark the delivery of the 5555th mtu engine to Bell. (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

“It goes without saying that we are extremely proud of our long and successful association with the Rolls-Royce company and are pleased to have reached this milestone together,” Goosen said. “For many years we, and our customers, have been won over by the performance and reliability of the mtu brand of engines.

“As a company that has a passion for innovation and a drive to lead development, we also appreciate the efforts made by Rolls-Royce to make the mtu brand of engines compatible with sustainable fuels. This speaks to our own goals of reducing the environmental footprint of our trucks and we look forward to what the future holds in this regard.”

“With the ‘Piston of Honour,’ we bring a token of appreciation to Bell Equipment and thank them for their long-standing partnership,” said Berners-Wu. “Bell Equipment is one of our most important customers in the field of construction equipment, industrial applications and agriculture. This is a partnership and collaboration that we intend to maintain and expand in the future.”

Rolls-Royce and Bell Equipment have had a business relationship since 1998. The majority family-owned company was founded in 1954 and produces and exports a large number of different material handling machines worldwide. The mtu engines are installed in Bell Equipment’s complete range of E-series articulated dump trucks, among others. Bell Equipment is one of Rolls-Royce’s largest OEM customers in the global C&I sector, particularly in the African market.

Rolls-Royce recently approved its mtu Series 1000, 1100, 1300, 1500 and 4000 for use with sustainable fuels meeting the EN15940 standard. In addition to BtL (Biomass to Liquid) and PtL (Power to Liquid) fuels such as e-diesel, this also includes HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil).