Rolls-Royce and Claas extend engine supply contract

Tucano combine harvester with 260 kW inline six-cylinder mtu 1000 Series engine

Rolls-Royce and Claas, the German agricultural machinery manufacturer, have extended their supply agreement covering the former’s mtu engines.

The deal covers supply of ‘several thousand’ mtu engines per year from the Series 1000 to 1500. These will feature in the Lexion and Tucano combine harvesters, Jaguar forage harvesters and Xerion large tractors.

Mtu 6R 1000, 6R 1100, 6R 1300 and 6R 1500 are Stage 5-compliant variants based on Daimler’s OM 93x an OM 47x utility vehicle engines. Power outputs range from 180 – 480 kW (241 - 643 hp).

“We laid the foundations for continuing our cooperation in the intensive field tests we performed for certification, which primarily took place at Claas. By coordinating with each other closely from a very early stage, we improved our engine platforms, also adding a diesel particulate filter to the SCR system to ensure compliance with the strict emission limits,” explained Stefan Rudert, director C&I and Agriculture Business at Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems.

The engines have the option of being purchased with dual certification for Tier 4 Final compliance covering the United States and Canada.