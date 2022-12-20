Rochel joins IronCraft

IronCraft LLC has added industry veteran Ryan Rochel as a product manager. At IronCraft he will be responsible for all phases of product lifecycle management including developing new products, manufacturing, customer and dealer support, and more.

He joined IronCraft after serving in various engineering and new product development roles at Caterpillar, and most recently was vice president of new product development for Continental Disc in Liberty, Mo.

Ryan Rochel. (Photo: IronCraft)

Rochel holds a BS in mechanical rngineering from Kansas State University and an MBA from Aurora University, as well as sixe patents.

“We’re thrilled to have Ryan join the management team leading product lifecycle management,” said IronCraft CEO Pat Kozlowski. “New Product Development is a vital part of our growth strategy and Ryan has clearly demonstrated his capabilities here. In addition to seeing the need within the marketplace, and bringing new product ideas to fruition, he knows how to work with dealers and customers to ensure success in the field for both new and existing product lines.”

“These are exciting times at IronCraft and I’m excited to be a part of it,” said Rochel. “We have a legacy of product innovation, and it is an honor to lead that charge. We’ll continue to forge ahead with products that make life easier for our dealers and the customers that they serve.”

Formerly known as Titan Implement, IronCraft was founded in 2014 and its based in Athens, Tenn. It is a manufacturer of agricultural implements and skid steer attachments.