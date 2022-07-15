Ridgeline Lubricants adds fluids analysis

Parkland Corp.’s Ridgeline lubricant brand has launched the Ridgeline Fluids Analysis program, designed to provide comprehensive analysis of equipment’s used oil/fluids each time fluids and lubricants are changed. The program offers oil, coolant, fuel and diesel exhaust fluid analysis, all managed via a user-friendly app and website.

Users will ship 4 to 6 oz. of used oil or fluid to the Ridgeline laboratory in a QR code-labeled test tube for analysis of more than 25 analytes to detect wear and contamination and determine fluid condition. The test tube can be tracked and labeled in the app or website, where results will also be shared. The program delivers a 24- to 48-hour turnaround time and includes a trend analysis explaining the integrity of an engine.

The fluid analysis program offers Base and Summit packages, with pricing based on equipment needs and varying by geographic location.