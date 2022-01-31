Rickberg tapped for CFO role at Scania

Jonas Rickberg, Scania Photo credit: Scania

Scania has appointed Jonas Rickberg as chief financial officer. He will report to Christian Levin, president and CEO.

Rickberg has been with Scania since 2005, where he has held positions in finance, business control and services within R&D, production and logistics.

Most recently he was appointed vice president, Finance and Business Control for Sales and Marketing in 2017.

“Jonas Rickberg has a broad experience from basically all parts of our operations and there is no more well-rounded and business-oriented profile to lead the finance element of the transformation of Scania,” said Levin. “Perhaps even more importantly though, his solid knowledge of flow-oriented operations and new business models - both key elements for Scania going forward - will add a lot of value for the company.”

Rickberg succeeds Johan Haeggman, who has been CFO at Scania since 2015. Haeggman will now be head of Traton Financial Services, part of the Traton Group.