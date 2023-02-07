Richards gets global marketing post at Hallite

Hallite, a global provider of hydraulic cylinder sealing solutions, has promoted Flavia Richards to global marketing director to support the company’s business and technical strategies.

Flavia Richards

Previously the company’s global marketing manager, Richards brings several achievements and more than a decade of international marketing experience to her expanded responsibility for global marketing strategy and implementation. Before joining Hallite, she was a marketing manager at Phillips Healthcare.

“Since joining us in January 2019, Flavia has added significant value to Hallite,” said John Curtis, Hallite’s global managing director. “She has developed the marketing department into a value-adding entity that supports the business globally by managing its marketing operations, overseeing the marketing discipline, providing direction and leadership to the marketing team, identifying growth opportunities for our organization, and finding the right resources to pursue these.”

A Michelin Group company, Hallite has manufactured specialist engineering components, mainly seals for hydraulic cylinders used in mining, construction, agriculture, oil and gas, industrial machines, telescopic and material handling machinery. Its products include rod and piston seals, wipers and scrapers, O-rings, bearings and other high-performance rubber and plastic parts.