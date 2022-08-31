Renault Trucks to repurpose parts at Used Parts Factory

Renault Trucks said the Used Parts Factory is the logical next step after the used trucks repurposing and remanufacturing operations conducted in its Used Trucks Factory in Bourg-en-Bresse and its plant in Limoges. (Photo: Renault Trucks)

Renault Trucks, part of the Volvo Group, has announced the creation of its Used Parts Factory, an industrial site devoted to recycling its trucks and reusing the parts and raw materials recovered from them. The 3000 sq. meter Used Parts Factory is being built in the heart of the company’s manufacturing facility in Lyon–Vénissieux, France, and is intended to reduce the company’s natural resource usage as well as its trucks’ environmental impact.

“Renault Trucks is taking steps to transitioning its industrial operations to a circular-economy approach,” the company stated. “Renault Trucks’ Used Parts Factory is the logical next step after the used trucks repurposing and remanufacturing operations conducted, respectively, in its Used Trucks Factory in Bourg-en-Bresse and its plant in Limoges.”

The Used Parts Factory will handle used vehicles with high mileage along with some parts with substantial potential for reuse. End-of-life trucks will enter the factory to be dismantled, with any components previously identified as suitable for reuse (engine, gearbox, cabin, fuel tank, bumpers, deflectors, etc.) removed and other components recycled for use as raw materials.

Components designated for reuse will be checked, cleaned and labelled for listing and traceability purposes, then sent to the nearby Renault Trucks spare parts store. Any used spare parts marketed under the “Used Parts by Renault Trucks” label will be made available to dealers via the company’s online spare parts marketplace at a significantly lower cost compared to new and be covered by a manufacturer warranty.

The company will also continue to work with Indra Automobile Recycling to offer its dealer network a range of parts from its prior vehicle ranges, obtained through dismantling operations carried out by the recycling specialist.

“With this new offer, Renault Trucks is continuing its progression towards carbon neutrality,” the company noted. “It is also addressing the shortage of components and raw materials that is impacting the industry as a whole.”