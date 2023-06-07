Registration open for 2023 NFPA economic outlook conference

Registration is officially open for the 2023 Industry & Economic Outlook Conference (IEOC), which is hosted by the National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) and will take place August 15-16, 2023, at the Westin Chicago Northwest in Itasca, IL. Last year’s IEOC nearly reached a record-breaking attendance, and members will meet again in Northern Illinois to network at this year’s conference.

The 2023 IEOC will address the trends and data that attendees will need to move their business forward, plus will provide opportunities to connect with other attendees, the NFPA said. General session speakers will cover the leading economic and technical issues with reviews, advice and outlooks to help attendees assess the business environment. Speakers will include:

Alan Beaulieu and Taylor St. German from ITR Economics;

Scott Klososky, who is recognized for his ability to accurately predict future digital trends;

Jim Meil from ACT Research;

Sean Metcalfe from Oxford Economics;

and Adrian Lloyd from Interact Analysis.

Breakout session speakers will include top industry experts exploring industry specific topics related to market analysis, trends and outlooks for mobile-related and industrial-related markets. Presenters include:

Bill Baker, Off Highway Research;

Jonathan Starks, FTR Intelligence;

Eli Lustgarten, ESL Consultants;

and Chris Chidzik, Association for Manufacturing Technology.

In addition to networking during the conference, the NFPA Foundation Golf Fundraiser will take place August 14th at the recently renovated Preserve at Oak Meadows in Addison, IL.

Click here to learn more about the IEOC and to register. Early-bird registration is available through July 7th, with a hotel reservation deadline of July 24th or until the block is full.