Regal Rexnord’s new powertrain tech at ConExpo

Regal Rexnord Corp., a global manufacturer of power transmission components, electric motors and controls and power generation products, is highlighting its Powertrain Solutions service for the construction and aggregate industry at ConExpo.

Regal Rexnord’s new RexPro steel chain. (Photo: Regal Rexnord)

For the first time at the show, Regal Rexnord will be showcasing its Powertrain Solutions service, designed specifically for construction and aggregate applications. With access to the full spectrum of recognized Regal Rexnord component brands, Regal Rexnord engineers can create a custom powertrain solution that ensures the most effective performance for each customer’s individual application needs.

“Utilizing individual components from Regal Rexnord into a Powertrain system provides the most cost-effective and energy-efficient solutions with the ability to incorporate intelligent solutions that automate monitoring and provide real-time data,” said Jason Quackenbush, GM Powertrain Solutions.

Visitors to the company’s booth will also be able to see a full conveyor system, along with displays of components that can be part of a custom solution for each application. They include Rexnord Planetgear concentric inline gearboxes and Falk Quadrive shaft mount gear drives.

Also making its debut at the show is the company’s RexPro engineered steel chain, with demonstrations on how the system can make it faster, easier and safer to change bucket elevator chain using readily available tools.

See Regal Rexnord at ConExpo booth C-32490