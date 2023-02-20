Raywin adds to European distribution network

China-based Raywin Powertrain Technology announced the appointment of Valdinoci Luigi S.p.A. as official channel partner for the distribution of its engines in Italy. Valdinoci will be working together with Raywin’s official master distributor for the region: Bimotor S.p.A.

Both Bimotor and Valdinoci have a long experience in the distribution of diesel engines and spare parts in the retail channel; Bimotor thanks to its longstanding collaboration with FPT Industrial, and Valdinoci, with the partnership with Lombardini first and Kohler afterwards.

A Raywin’s turbocharged EU Stage 5 engine

The companies stated that they share the same values and the same strategical market approach: product availability, technical support for engine integration, supply of spare parts and technical service, assistance and 360-degree services around the diesel engine.

“This unique partnership brings on table to our valued customers in the region the best of the power solution experience of our two renowned partners with strong technical and application engineering expertise, stock availability of engines together with the prompt and quicker product support,” said Rajesh Sadhu, vice president for Raywin Powertrain Technology. “Over the next few months, Raywin shall be releasing more advanced Stage 5 solutions across the power range from 9 to 60 kW.”

Raywin’s 4D24G diesel engine for power generation, compliant with EU Stage 3A

Bimotor and Valdinoci will introduce this strategical partnership at one key industry event for power generation: K.EY Energy 2023, which takes place from 22 to 24 March 2023 in Rimini, Italy; the companies will present the engine range compliant with the R96 directives (in line with the previous Not Emissionate and Stage 3A ranges) and the engines compliant with EU Stage 5 emissions standard (Regulation 2016/1628).

Raywin Powertrain Technology will also exhibit its engines for the EPA market for the first time at Powergen International 2023 in Orlando, FL, USA, from 21 to 23 February (booth 1304).

Raywin Engines offer compact power solutions for power generation application and for irrigation, sprinklers, industrial machinery and for the marine market.