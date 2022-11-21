Randall named president of Mack Trucks North America

Mack Trucks announced that effective Dec. 1, Jonathan Randall will serve as president of Mack Trucks North America. He will report to Martin Weissburg, global president of Mack Trucks and chairman of Volvo Group North America.

Jonathan Randle

Randall joined Mack in 2016 as senior vice president – North American sales, and served most recently as senior vice president – North American sales and commercial operations.

He brings more than 25 years of commercial vehicle experience, with original equipment manufacturer leadership positions in truck sales, product marketing, truck leasing and aftermarket parts and service at companies such as Blue Bird, Wrightspeed and Daimler Trucks North America.

“Jonathan is a proven leader who is passionate about working with our dealers and customers to grow Mack’s business as we introduce new services and products to the North American market,” said Weissburg.

Randall will continue to be based at the company’s headquarters in Greensboro, N.C.