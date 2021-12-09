Proterra announces leadership succession plan

Gareth Joyce

Proterra Inc, a California-based supplier of commercial vehicle electrification technology, has announced that Gareth Joyce, who currently serves as president of Proterra, will succeed Jack Allen as Chief Executive Officer and join the company’s Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022. Allen will retire as CEO and continue to serve on the company’s Board as non-executive chairman at that time.

“It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of Proterra, and I could not be more proud of how we have come together to redefine the commercial vehicle industry,” said Allen. “Since I joined the company’s Board in 2017, we’ve grown tremendously, expanding our technology, scaling our operations and delivering more EV solutions to customers every year. With our public listing now behind us and the company bigger and stronger than ever, now is the right time for me to retire and transition and focus on serving on the Board. Gareth is the right person to lead Proterra forward into its next phase. He has extensive experience building and running high performance organizations and an intimate understanding of Proterra’s business. Our Board is confident he will lead the execution of our growth strategies and advance our goal of realizing a future of clean, quiet transportation for all.”

Joyce has been with Proterra since 2020, most recently serving as its president. Prior to joining the company, he served as Chief Sustainability Officer for Delta Air Lines, overseeing Delta’s $1 billion commitment toward becoming carbon neutral and leading the airline’s Global Sustainability team. Joyce has also held a variety of senior leadership positions with Mercedes-Benz throughout South Africa, Europe, and North America – his last role being Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz Canada.

“I am excited to lead this great organization and build on the momentum we have created,” said Joyce. “I know first-hand how our technology and the purpose-driven nature of our company have set Proterra apart from our peers and positioned us for long-term success. Thanks to Jack’s leadership, Proterra has a strong foundation in place. As the race towards a zero-emission future continues, I am confident we will continue playing a central role in electrifying the commercial vehicle sector for years to come. As CEO, I will be committed to working with our incredibly talented team to provide customers with best-in-class electric buses and technology, growing our share of the EV market and creating long-term value for shareholders.”

Proterra has also announced that Karina Franco Padilla has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2022. Padilla brings more than 25 years of experience overseeing corporate and business unit finances, and most recently worked as senior vice president of Finance, North America Chief Financial Officer at JELD-WEN.