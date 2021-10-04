Prinoth to acquire Jarraff Industries

Prinoth has agreed to acquire Jarraff Industries, a North American manufacturer of right-of-way maintenance equipment such as the T4 tree trimmer.

Prinoth, the Canadian manufacturer of snow groomers, tracked vehicles and vegetation management vehicles and equipment, has announced the execution of an agreement to purchase 100% of the capital stock of Jarraff Industries Inc., a privately-owned American company that specializes in the design, manufacturing and commercialization of high quality, specialized right-of-way maintenance, land clearing and tree care equipment that is sold globally. No financial details were provided.

Jarraff Industries was founded in 1979 in St. Peter, Minn., by George Boyum. Since then, it has secured preferred-supplier status with many national, regional and local right-of-way maintenance contractors, utility companies and tree care operations, Jarraff Industries said.

The transaction is a positive, strategic fit for both companies, said Prinoth, which is part of the HTI Group (High Technology Industries), which is active in the ropeway, snow groomer, tracked vehicles, wind energy and snowmaking system markets. Jarraff Industries brings a lineup of highly specialized equipment that will enhance and complement the existing line of Prinoth products, which include hydraulic mulcher heads, mulcher carriers and crawler carriers.

“A perfect addition” for HTI

“Jarraff is a perfect addition to the HTI family,” said Anton Seeber, president of the HTI Group. “We treasure companies like Jarraff that live the values that we consider essential such as innovation, sustainability and dedication.”

“I am very proud of the legacy we have established and nurtured over the past 42 years,” said Heidi Boyum, president of Jarraff Industries, who will continue to work as a strategic advisor to Jarraff Industries and Prinoth. “As a family-run business, I view today’s transaction as an opportunity to ensure that the business, customers, employees, and the community we are in, continue growing while joining an even larger family.”

Jarraff’s Chief Operating Officer Steve VanRoekel will remain as the COO, and will maintain the existing experienced management team to continue managing their operations.

“This acquisition confirms PRINOTH’s commitment to invest and grow its presence in the specialized off-road equipment business,” said Klaus Tonhäuser, president of the Prinoth Group. “This better positions Prinoth in the high-demand utilities right-of-way and maintenance segment.

“Jarraff’s specialized product portfolio and strong presence in these critical market segments will provide our customers access to industry-leading products backed by our brand, distribution, and manufacturing experience.”