Pramac acquires energy storage systems specialist

Pramac GmbH, an Italian provider of power solutions, generators and material handling equipment, and a wholly owned subsidiary of PR Industrial s.r.l. and part of Generac Power Systems, has acquired REFU Storage Systems GmbH (REFUstor) from REFU Elektronik GmbH. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Pramac has acquired REFUstor, a supplier of inverters and energy storage systems. (Photo: REFUstor)

REFU is a developer and supplier of battery storage hardware products, advanced software and platform services for the commercial and industrial market. Headquartered in Pfullingen, Germany, REFUstor was established in 2021 as a subsidiary of REFU Elektronik focused on developing fully integrated, ready-to-use energy storage systems and stand-alone storage inverters along with an energy services management platform.

REFUstor’s inverter is designed for commercial behind-the-meter applications, allowing for self-consumption optimization or peak-shaving and making it suitable for time-critical applications.

“We’re pleased to welcome REFUstor to the Pramac family,” stated Paolo Campinoti, Pramac chief executive officer. “REFUstor’s energy storage systems will complement and enhance our current hybrid energy storage product offerings and will further accelerate our development of new technologies as we continue to provide our commercial and industrial consumers with leading solutions for their

adoption of renewable energy.

“We look forward to the advanced technologies that our skilled engineers will create together to keep us leading the market.”