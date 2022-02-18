Ponsse introduces new H8 harvester head

Ponsse H8 cutting head Photo: Ponsse

Finnish forestry harvesting hardware manufacturer Ponsse has announced the introduction of the new H8 harvesting head.

The H8 is described as having a powerful feed, firm grip and solid, yet agile frame. A new Active Speed feature is said to give the new harvester superior performance.

Using Active Speed, the harvester head speed can be adjusted to suit tree species and trunk diameter.

“We have developed our product range of harvester heads actively with our customers. Many of our customers work in challenging conditions, which is why their development ideas give us the best possible feedback for product development. With its completely new structure, the new H8 harvester head is ideal for processing large trees,” said Janne Loponen, product manager for harvester heads.

The new harvester head can be mounted on the Ponsse Ergo and Bear, said to be the strongest harvesters in the product range. The H8 features a wide saw box area to accommodate larger trees.

Designed to support ease of maintenance, feed rollers further support high productivity and fuel economy.

The unit further offers the Opti control system. Developed by Ponsse, this controls feed speed and saw movement to ensure fast and precise sawing.

All Ponsse harvester heads are manufactured and designed at the company factory in Vieremä, Finland