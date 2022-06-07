Poclain invests in two new companies

emDrive 500 from Emsiso Photo: Emsiso

French technology provider Poclain has announced it has acquired stakes in two related tech companies.

Poclain has initiated the phased acquisition of Emsiso, a Slovenian company which specialises in electrical machine control and inverter design and production. Poclain will add these products to its portfolio of electromobility solutions for off-road machines.

In addition, the company has taken a stake in Samsys, a French company formed in 2017 which specialises in tech related to IoT, AI and data capture. This is used primarily to support agricultural machinery.

Both investments are anticipated to support customer requirements for increased availability of machines with data analysis and related connectivity, while also delivering a new line of propulsion solutions.

The companies are looking for new fields of investigation in which to collaborate, with the goal of bringing new and innovative products to market.