Pinson named CEO of Stanadyne

Stanadyne, a global supplier of fuel and air management systems, has appointed Dr. John Pinson as chief executive officer. Pinson succeeds David Galuska, who will be retiring on July 1 after serving as CEO since 2014.

Dr. John Pinson

“Stanadyne is well positioned for growth based on a strong portfolio of product technology supporting the transition to clean-burning hybrid vehicles and alternative fuels,” said Stanadyne Chairman Anders Pettersson. “Dr. Pinson’s extensive industry experience and strong customers relationships make him well suited for this leadership role.”

Pinson joined Stanadyne in 2009 as CTO and has served in the role of president since 2014. In 2021, he transitioned to the role of president of Global Diesel Product Line and managing director Pure Power Technologies.

Pinson began his career at General Motors with assignments in Powertrain and in Research and Development, focused on emission reduction technology. Following his time at GM, he was vice president, Diesel and Large Engines, at Ricardo Inc., a powertrain consulting company.

Stanadyne is investing in products and solutions to support decarbonization of internal combustion engines to bridge the significant adoption gap between fossil-fueled and zero-carbon emission vehicles. The company partners with OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and the aftermarket to manufacture and remanufacture at scale.