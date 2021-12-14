Phone-enabled diagnostics for JLG machine

JLG Industries, Inc., the global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms and telehandlers, announced that it is offering a new app that can enable service technicians to view, diagnose and troubleshoot the company’s JLG DaVinci AE1932 scissor lift in real-time from any location using a tablet or smartphone.

The DaVinciGO app can be used on iOS and Android devices and is free to download and install via the App Store or Google Play.

JLG‘s new DaVinciGO app enables service technicians to view, diagnose and troubleshoot the company’s JLG DaVinci AE1932 scissor lift in real-time from any location using a tablet or smartphone.

According to Randi McClure, marketing manager for JLG scissor lifts, the DaVinciGO app, which comes standard on JLG DaVinci lifts, sets a new benchmark for the industry by eliminating the need for a separate analyzer, or any other specialized tools, to run machine diagnostics.

The app enables users to get remote assistance using smart phone-enabled diagnostics.

“The DaVinciGO app allows service personnel, such as a field technician, to perform operations, such as software updates, configuration, calibration, and more, via any connected device,” McClure said. “Utilizing the latest digital technology, this app will reduce diagnostic time by giving users the ability to quickly identify and address machine issues.”

McClure added that using their smart devices like a “modem,” users can use the app to connect the machine directly to the JLG service center, giving them the ability to remotely view current machine information, such as the serial number, diagnostic troubleshooting codes (DTCs) or the value on a specific input, output, or internal channel, in real time.

Users can also use the DaVinciGO app to calibrate and configure their DaVinci scissor lift, adjusting inputs, outputs, and parameters in real-time. It is also possible to use the app to reset a setting to its factory default value. Also, McClure said the app allows service technicians to send or get over-the-air software updates and see machine settings without the need of a computer.