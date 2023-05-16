Peterbilt Model 589 adds new amenities to classic style

At an event held at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, earlier this month, Peterbilt Motors Company brought in customers and dealers for the unveiling of its new Model 589 Class 8 on-highway truck, which will replace the iconic Model 389 set to be retired at the end of the year. Available in both a traditional and Legendary Package, the Model 589 retains many of the features of the 389 while incorporating advanced technologies and modern interior amenities.

The 589 maintains the distinctive style and exterior features reminiscent of classic Peterbilt trucks. (Photo: KHL Staff)

Since its introduction in 2007, the 389 has served as the “standard bearer” of Peterbilt’s long heritage in the trucking industry, said Jason Skoog, vice president – PACCAR, and general manager, Peterbilt Motors. “By the end of this year when we finally retire the 389, we will have produced over 110,000 models,” he said.

Replacing the favorite vehicle of many owner-operators and select fleets called for extensive discussions with customers, drivers and even truck enthusiasts to ensure its replacement retained a connection to the company’s heritage.

“A world-class engineering team spent thousands of hours to seamlessly integrate design attributes of those traditional trucks into the wider Peterbilt cab that you [also] find in the Models 579 and 567. At every step of the way, new solutions were proposed,” Skoog said. “When the final full-scale model came to life and that connection to the heritage was evident without any compromise to the performance, efficiency and innovation that are the hallmarks of our products, we knew that we were ready.”

Classic look with upgraded interior

The new 589 maintains the distinctive style and exterior features reminiscent of classic Peterbilts, including a robotically assembled cab, aluminum hood, multiple sleeper configurations, wraparound grille crown with triple bars, rectangular grille mesh and the signature bird ornament, the company noted. Other exterior features include 15-in. cowl-mounted air cleaners, 7-in. exhaust stacks and exhaust shield and distinguished exterior lighting package with LED daytime fender-brace running lights.

“With the model 589, we’re keeping the classic exterior and upgrading the driver experience and amenities,” Jacob Montero, assistant general manager, sales and marketing, Peterbilt Motors, said. “This platform also enables fuel-efficient technologies that reduce the environmental footprint. Examples include predictive cruise control and tire pressure monitoring.”

Fuel-efficient technologies designed to reduce the 589’s environmental footprint include predictive cruise control and tire pressure monitoring. (Photo: KHL Staff)

Other technologies include an air-assisted hydraulic clutch on manual transmissions that reduces driver fatigue and maintenance; the latest collision mitigation for improved driver safety; lane departure warning; connected truck technologies, and more.

The interior of the new wider cab (increased from 1.9 to 2.1 meters) is available with numerous trim packages, plus creature comforts such as high-performance automatic climate control, abundant storage space and larger dual cup holders. The pedal package has also been redesigned to improve driver comfort.

A new, more contemporary instrument panel offers reduced glare and better visibility. “The customizable 15-in. digital display, the largest in the industry, is standard,” Montero said. “Dash switches are easy to reach, illuminated and configurable for different applications and aftermarket equipment.”

The available Legendary Package enhances the connection to Peterbilt’s heritage, the company said, by incorporating features such as the vintage Peterbilt script flanked by spears on the side of the hood, as well as brightwork on the polished fenders and bright rockers. The interior includes rich leather-grain seats that include a script logo in the headrest and unique stitching and exclusive interior badging on the door pad and dash.

Both the traditional and Legendary Package versions of the 589 will be available for customer orders in August 2023. (Photo: KHL Staff)

Powertrain options

“The 589 can be configured with multiple powertrains optimized for all applications. Engines include the PACCAR MX 13 and Cummins X15,” Montero said. “Transmissions include the PACCAR TX 12 and TX 18, as well as the Eaton Endurant. Manual and automatic options are also available.”

The PACCAR MX-13 inline six-cylinder engine has a 12.9 L displacement, while the Cummins X15 inline six-cylinder has a displacement of 14.9 L. Both can deliver up to 605 hp and peak torque up to 2050 lb.-ft.

The available Endurant XD or XD Pro 18-speed automated transmissions are a product of Eaton-Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies, a joint venture between Eaton and Cummins. The purpose-built automated transmissions are targeted to high gross combined weight rating (GCWR)/high-horsepower applications.

PACCAR, Dana or Meritor front axles from 12,000 to 22,800 lb. and rear axles from 21,000 to 78,000 lb. are available.

Both the traditional and Legendary Package versions of the 589 will be available for customer orders in August with delivery in 2024.