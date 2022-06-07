Perkins introduces 5000 Series engines in EMEA

Perkins 5012 engine

Perkins has launched the full range of 5000 Series engines in the EMEA region. The range includes inline six- and eight-cylinder models (23- and 30-litre), together with V12 and V16 (46- and 61-litre) versions. The engines have been engineered specifically for the power generation market, delivering prime or standby power for applications including data centres and hospitals.

The 5000 Series are described as the largest and most powerful fully-electronic engine range delivered by Perkins. They have been designed to support the need for quick, reliable and cost-effective power.

Power output for the new turbocharged engines extends from 750 to 2500 kVA (2250 kVA prime). Delivering high efficiency and low fuel consumption.

Perkins 5006 engine

“With multiple engine models offering a substantial power output of up to 2500 kVA, every aspect of the new 5000 Series engine range, from its outstanding load acceptance capabilities to custom-created components and innovative engineering techniques, has been designed to optimise our customers’ needs for quick, reliable and cost-effective power,” said EMEA sales director, Richard Hemmings.

All models (5006, 5008, 5012 and 5016) feature electronic fuel injection and an overhead camshaft and are compliant to US EPA Tier 2. The smaller engines can operate for up to 750 hours/2 years before requiring oil and primary fuel filters. The larger models can operate for up to 500 hours/2 years. They further offer remote monitoring, operation at altitude and ease of integration.