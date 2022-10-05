Perkins highlighting engines, batteries at Bauma

Perkins will present its wide range of technologies for helping OEMs transform the sustainability of high-performing jobsites at its stand in hall A4.336 at Bauma 2022 in Munich, Germany.

“As the industry enters the energy transition away from carbon, our range of innovations shows how we’re helping customers improve jobsite performance, provide reliable electric power, and achieve business outcomes – all while improving efficiency and powering human progress,” said Jaz Gill, Perkins vice president of global sales, marketing, service and parts. “From biodiesel and lower-carbon intensity fuels to battery power and hydrogen blends and beyond, our decade-long exploration into alternative fuels and highly collaborative approach have kept us moving steadily to more sustainable outcomes for our customers.”

Perkins is developing and field testing 48 V (left), 300 V and 600 V (right) lithium-ion batteries that can be leveraged by OEMs in the construction, electric power generation, industrial, materials handling and agricultural industries. (Photo: Perkins)

Building on its hybrid-electric, hybrid-mechanical and hybrid-hydraulic programs launched in 2019, Perkins said it is strategically positioned to help OEMs through the energy transition. The company continues to invest in new engine technologies, including dual label certification for EU Stage 5 and U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final. By optimizing the efficiency of the entire engine system from the air intake to the end of the exhaust pipe, Perkins has developed a full range of engines from 0.5 to 18 L and 8.2 to 597 kW (11 to 800 hp) with an integrated suite of advanced technologies designed to reduce GHG emissions and deliver significant improvements in power density, performance and operating efficiency.

Perkins said emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases can be reduced by up to 85% through the use of renewable, lower-carbon intensity fuels derived from sources including planted crops (soy, palm, rapeseed, etc.), used cooking oil, animal fat, biomass, algae, and others. Every industrial Perkins engine from the 400 Series through the 2800 Series can use low carbon-intensity fuels that meet the leading industry diesel fuel specifications.

Additionally, Perkins offers a growing portfolio of connectivity solutions that can help OEMs promote the optimal, sustainable performance of diesel engines. An example is the free Perkins My Engine App, which has been downloaded more than 100,000 times since its introduction in 2017. It reduces paperwork and improves productivity by providing service reminders, electronic service logs, service publications, quick links to distributors, and simplified sharing of engine data for customers, which is especially useful for rental companies.

Perkins said it is also currently developing and field testing 48 V, 300 V and 600 V battery configurations that can be leveraged by OEMs in the construction, industrial, materials handling and agricultural industries.

The lithium-ion batteries are a robust, modular design and incorporate factory-installed telematics to optimize performance and packaging in off-highway applications. They are also being designed for recycling and reuse at the end of life to incorporate sustainability across their entire life cycle.