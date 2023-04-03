Perkins distributor BU Power Systems expands territory

By Mike Brezonick03 April 2023

Perkins Engines Co. Limited entered into an agreement appointing BU Power Systems AG as an authorized Perkins distributor in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, effective April 1.

BU Power Systems From left, Reto Minelli, owner of Minelli AG, Franz Focks, CEO of the BU Power Group and Hansruedi Schäppi, managing director of BU Power Systems AG, mark BU Power Systems’ assumption of Perkins distribution in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. (Photo: Perkins)

BU Power Systems is a long-serving Perkins authorized distributor in Germany, Italy and 14 other European countries. Over the last few years, BU Power Systems has worked closely with Minelli AG in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, to provide additional engines expertise. When Minelli AG decided to exit the Perkins business, BU Power Systems acquired the Perkins division of Minelli AG and established BU Power Systems AG.

“Through the course of an early and orderly succession plan, we have decided to place the Perkins division of Minelli AG in other hands,” explained Reto Minelli, owner of Minelli AG.

Headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, BU Power Systems AG said it is confident the work already undertaken with Perkins end users in the region will ensure continuity of service and support. The new distributor will also continue to benefit from the experienced team already established by Minelli AG.

“With our many years of experience throughout Europe, we can guarantee a successful future for Perkins in Switzerland and Liechtenstein,” said Franz Focks, CEO of the BU Power Group. “The employees and the familiar contact personnel will remain and ensure a smooth transition.”

