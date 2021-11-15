Perkins appoints new distributor in Puerto Rico

Perkins Engines Co. Limited has appointed Power Master as the authorized Perkins distributor in Puerto Rico. Based in San Juan, Power Master supplies Perkins engines and offers authorized parts and service to local customers and equipment manufacturers.

Perkins said Power Master brings the expertise of industry leaders, engineers, customer service managers, technicians, and parts professionals leveraging more than 20 years’ experience as an organization in machinery application, engineering and aftermarket support. The company is strategically located near current and prospective customers in Puerto Rico’s leading commercial and industrial city, providing customers with convenience and accessibility, Perkins said.

“Power Master has assembled an impressive, talented organization that includes more than two decades of experience in serving customers in the construction, material handling, agriculture, marine, power generation and industrial sectors,” said Bill Giunta, Americas sales and distribution director for Perkins. “Power Master has a strong local presence that is ideally positioned to provide our customers with exceptional service and strengthen our global distribution network.”

“For decades, Perkins has been recognized in Puerto Rico as a brand that delivers the reliability and quality that customers rely on for exceptional performance year after year,” said José Rios, general manager of Power Master. “We share a passion for excellence and innovation with everyone at Perkins, and we are eager to further enhance its reputation by helping our customers grow and prosper.”