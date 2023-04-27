Parker truck pump cuts fuel and emissions

The Pump & Motor Division Europe of Parker Hannifin, based in Trollhättan, Sweden, has launched the F4 series disengageable twin flow truck pump. The new hydraulic pump merges technology from the F2 twin flow pump and F3 axial piston fixed pump series, resulting in a simple and flexible solution for any vehicle requiring separate flows of differing capacities, the company said, including salt spreaders, hook loaders, forestry cranes, sewage trucks, snowplows and more.

Parker Hannifin F4 series disengageable twin flow truck pump. (Photo: Parker Hannifin)

The patented clutch function is designed to let the user engage and disengage the pump from the diesel engine on the move, without turning the engine off, by pressing a switch on the dashboard. According to Parker Hannifin, this enables substantial fuel savings and a significant reduction in CO2 emissions.

The company cited a truck equipped with a hook loader and detachable snowplow. Over a month, the truck ran for a total of 260 hours, for example, and used the power take-off (PTO) for 56 of those hours. According to Parker Hannifin, when the F4 series pump is disconnected, 1.2 kW (1.6 hp) less power is required per hour, resulting in the truck consuming roughly 50 liters (13.2 gallons) less fuel per month and potentially over 600 liters (158.5 gallons) less fuel per year. The potential CO2 emissions reduction was estimated at around 1.8 tonnes.

In addition, the clutch feature reduces wear and tear on the pump and reduces noise emission levels.

“The ability to disengage a twin flow pump is a huge money saver in terms of fuel savings and less wear on the pump. In the situation of a hydraulic hose failure, users also would be able drive to the workshop instead of the truck being towed, resulting in less downtime,” said Anders Larsson, product leader at Pump & Motor Division Europe.