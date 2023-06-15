Parker’s new medium-duty, bent-axis pump and motor

Parker Hannifin has launched the F10 medium-duty, fixed-displacement, bent-axis pump and motor series – an evolution of the F11 and F12 products manufactured by the company’s Pump & Motor Division Europe. The F10 series is intended for mobile machinery applications in agriculture, construction, mining, marine and offshore, oil and gas and transportation.

Parker’s F10 medium-duty, bent-axis pump and motor series comes in displacements from 30 cc up to 125 cc. (Photo: Parker Hannifin)

The new series comes in seven displacements from 30 cc up to 125 cc and is designed for both open- and closed-circuit transmissions. Maximum operating pressure extends up to 350 bar (5076 psi) with maximum operating speed of 3100 rpm.

The patented spherical piston concept is designed for high volumetric efficiency of up to 96%, which means less power loss, Parker said.

“With sustainability and low total cost of ownership as key considerations, long service life and high reliability have been the focus for us when designing the F10 series,” said Christian Bengtsson, product leader at Parker’s Pump & Motor Division Europe. “We can significantly reduce operating costs by lowering power consumption and support OEMs’ goals to reduce emissions and comply with future environmental regulations.”

A spherical piston design enables high volumetric efficiency of up to 96%. (Photo: Parker Hannifin)

The F10 medium-duty has the same design concept as the F11 and F12 heavy-duty series, with double-tapered bearings and ring gear synchronization. However, the F10 series offers up to a 13% smaller envelope size and 25% lower weight than the equivalent F12, enabling ease of installation.

The F10 series comes in ISO, SAE and cartridge versions with flexible shaft options. A range of accompanying speed sensor and integrated valve options are available.