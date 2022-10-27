Parker Hannifin working toward greener future

During Bauma, Parker Hannifin showed its portfolio of technology with the theme “Projecting and engineering a greener future.”

The stand had a dedicated area for company experts to deliver more than 15 talks throughout the week on topics covering electrification, hydrogen technologies and material science, IoT, alternative fuel delivery systems, and engine and hydraulic filtration.

“We are excited to showcase Parker’s ground-breaking innovations at Bauma this October,” said Joachim Guhe, Parker’s President for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). “We see the expo as the perfect place to unveil our latest engineering breakthroughs for a greener future, helping the industry to address the twin challenges of increased productivity and profitable sustainability. We will be exhibiting reliable, optimized solutions, which enable vehicle electrification and digitalization, reduce carbon emissions, and transition diesel-powered platforms to alternative fuels like biodiesel or hydrogen – all while performing reliably and safely in some of the harshest environmental conditions.”

This year, Parker addressed four topics that it said were crucial to the future evolution of construction and mining, and closely aligned with the two main themes of the Bauma 2022 expo – sustainability and digitization:

Driving the energy evolution through alternative fuels and hydrogen

Achieving carbon neutrality via electrification and carbon-free construction methods

Implementing digitalization, IoT 4.0, and automation to improve reliability, safety, and productivity

Enhancing reliability and productivity, particularly in harsh conditions like mining and construction.

The company presented various solutions for the construction and mining industries.

The SCP04 pressure sensor from Parker. (Photo: Parker Hannifin)

Hydrogen pressure sensor

Included among them was the new SensoControl SCP04 pressure sensor for hydrogen applications.

Hydrogen is more and more frequently used in all kinds of transportation equipment: from trucks to buses to trains and marine. In order to enable the production, transportation, fuelling and storage of hydrogen, new products and solutions are necessary.

The SCP04 pressure sensor from Parker has been designed to meet the chemical and physical requirements in the whole hydrogen lifecycle. Here the sensor is especially flexible due to its different threads to match a wide range of system connectors.

The SCP04 offers a high-pressure resistance and, as a digitally calibrated piezoresistive measuring cell, it detects pressures from 4 bar up to 1000 bar. The special-bonded connection withstands low temperatures, shocks or vibrations, which makes it especially robust for the most demanding environments.

The SCP04’s onstruction from 316L stainless-steel and low permeability result in a wide media resistance and prevent embrittlement of the metal by ionized hydrogen, said the company. The company said the sensor offers a high connectivity through high compatibility with different available connectors and can be configured with various output signals.

The Parker IQAN-G12 is a CAN gateway module that uses Bluetooth wireless technology for IQAN system diagnostics on-site or remotely. (Illustration: Parker Hannifin)

Bluetooth gateway module

Parker also showed IQAN-G12, a CAN gateway module that uses Bluetooth wireless technology for IQAN system diagnostics on-site or remotely. It offers a faster download speed, increased connectivity range and greater security than the predecessor module it replaces, the IQAN-G11.

The new gateway enables accessible communication with the IQAN master modules in the control systems of material handling, construction and specialty vehicles. The company said the benefits of the IQAN-G12 include faster diagnostics and troubleshooting, as well as increased security. In comparison with the predecessor model, the new IQAN-G12 offers more than four times faster download speed, an increased connectivity range of up to 30 m and enhanced security by supporting pairing between the G12 gateway and the Bluetooth device to which it connects. The IQAN-G12 is prepared for CAN FD (CAN Flexible Data-Rate) communication, enabling further speed increase in the future.

The IQAN-G12 transmits diagnostic data from the IQAN system to a user’s smartphone or a tablet using the IQANgo user-friendly service app, or to a PC running IQANrun service and maintenance software. This gives access to the machine diagnostics both on-site and remotely.

Fast diagnostics and data transfer makes real-time measurement, parameter adjustment and the updating of applications quick and easy, said Parker.

The design of the module promotes simple mounting in a vehicle interior or on an exterior panel. Furthermore, the rugged design of the IQAN-G12 is ideal for harsh environments, with a weatherproof construction suited to outdoor use. Able to function in operating temperatures from -30 to +70°C, an IP6K9K-rated moulded plastic enclosure ensures protection against the ingress of water and dust.

Parker’s IQAN-G12 is backwards-compatible with its IQAN-G11 predecessor, featuring the same pin configuration and form factor. IQANdesign 6.08 software version and the latest IQANgo app are necessary to access new IQAN-G12 functionality.