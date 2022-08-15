Paccar to offer Cummins X15N gas engines

Truck manufacturer Paccar said it work with Cummins Inc. to offer the new Cummins X15N natural gas engine in Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks. The X15N is one of the first natural gas engines to be specifically designed for heavy-duty truck applications, offering ratings up to 500 hp.

The spark-ignited engine will include the integration of the Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies fuel system, which includes fuel storage and delivery components. The Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies portfolio is the result of a joint venture between Cummins and Momentum Fuel Technologies, a subsidiary of Rush Enterprises.

The Cummins X15N gas engine. (Photo: Cummins Inc.)

“Paccar can help customers achieve their business goals by offering sustainable, affordable power solutions that use proven engine technology and existing infrastructure,” said John Rich, Paccar chief technology officer.

Paccar, Cummins and several customers including FedEx Freight and Knight-Swift will demonstrate the engine in long-haul transport. When operating on renewable natural gas (RNG) or biomethane, the X15N engine will be able to achieve major reductions in the lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions of Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks, Cummins said. This can range from a 90% reduction to carbon neutral, or even carbon negative, depending on the bio-source and waste feedstock used to produce the fuel.

The new X15N is also capable of lower NOx levels than the 2024 EPA and CARB standards. The engine will also deliver up to 1850 ft. lb. of peak torque output, which Cummins said will provide optimum performance when paired with Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies HD and XD transmissions.

“The X15N is essential to our commitment to help customers reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and to improve NOx,” said Srikanth Padmanabhan, vice president and president, Cummins Engine Business. “Importantly for the customer, the X15N will reduce the cost of adopting low emissions technologies for their fleet, and gives them the confidence to do so, built on the strong foundation of more than 30 years of experience with natural gas.”

This is not the first time Paccar and Cummins have collaborated on gas engines, as earlier this year, Peterbilt announced the availability of Cummins natural gas engines in its new medium-duty Model 536 and 537 trucks.