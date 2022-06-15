Oshkosh acquires Maxi-Métal

Oshkosh Corp. has completed the acquisition of Maxi-Métal Inc., known as MaxiMetal, of Saint-Georges de Beauce, Quebec, Canada. MaxiMetal designs and manufactures custom fire apparatus and utility vehicles in the Canadian market. It will be part of Oshkosh’s Fire & Emergency segment, which already includes Pierce Manufacturing.

Oshkosh Corp. has acquired a Canadian manufacturer of fire apparatus and utility vehicles. Photo: Oshkosh

“MaxiMetal is an organization known for quality, reliability, and an overriding focus on customer service and support,” said John C. Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corp. president and CEO. “Their culture and customer focus align exceptionally well with Oshkosh, Pierce Manufacturing and its dealer network.”

“This acquisition will enhance the combined strengths of Pierce and MaxiMetal by broadening collaboration and expanding sales and distribution capabilities within Pierce’s North American dealer network,” said Jim Johnson, Oshkosh Corp. executive vice president and Fire & Emergency segment president. “Oshkosh expects to benefit from MaxiMetal’s experience and leadership as the company grows its combined presence in the Canadian market.”

MaxiMetal has served fire and emergency professionals since 1983. Oshkosh said the company will maintain its name, team members, facilities and branding elements.