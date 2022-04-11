Oesse obtains new certifications

Already certified with ISO 9001:2015 for quality management system, Oesse developed an integrated management system in accordance with the requirements of ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 and following an audit by the accredited body Tüv Rheinland, recently obtained both certifications.

The ISO 14001:2015 certification of the environmental management system attests to Oesse’s commitment to keeping the environmental impact of its activities. The constant monitoring of the official environmental indicators will allow Oesse to control at the same time also the decarbonisation targets consistent with the Paris agreements and validated by SBTi (Science Based Target initiative), to contribute to the containment of the global average temperature within +1.5°C by 2050.

With the ISO 45001:2018 certification, prevention policies are improved and companies have an internationally recognized tool to combat accidents and occupational diseases more effectively. This certification demonstrates Oesse’s attention to the safety, health and well-being of workers and stakeholders.